Goodacre and McLeod lead MARC Cars practice

John Goodacre with Cameron McLeod were fastest across the three practice sessions leading into Round 2 of the MARC Cars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

As part of the Shannons Trophy Series, the duo headed Darren Currie in his Mustang-styled MARC II while Jake Camilleri, who is doing double duties over the weekend, was third overall in a Mazda3 MARC Car.

With a couple of additions to the emerging category, Geoff Morgan was next best in his Porsche 991 Cup Car, in front of Adam Hargraves (MARC GT), Eric Constantinidis (Porsche 991.2 GT3 Cup), and the MARC Focus pilots Grant Donaldson, Andrew Leithhead and Frank Mammarella.

The Yokohama Improved Production Nationals had four practice sessions and a split qualifying outing under lights to finish off the day for the 46 entries.

After recent visits from interstate drivers Adam Poole (SA) and Zak Hudson (QLD) to familiarise themselves with Sydney Motorsport Park, they finished the day first and second with Poole (Holden Monaro) almost a second faster with a time of 1:39.2057s.

Hudson (Mazda RX-7), who won the last IP Nationals at Morgan Park last year could only produce at 1:40.1286s.

Scott Cook was third fastest and the first of three Nissan Silvia steerers with Ben Algie next and Kurt Macready in fifth.

They were followed by Lachlan McBrien (BMW E46 M3), Michael Hazelton (Mazda RX-7), Ryan Gorton (Nissan 200SX), Steven Engel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution) and Brock Paine (Mazda RX-7).

The Excels had one race on Friday to kick off their weekend where Will Brittain followed up his qualifying pole effort to lead all the way through the eight laps.

Hayden Auld maintained second throughout while there was a tighter battle for third.

Brian Sciberras had the spot early, then Shannon William held it briefly before Brian’s daughter Monique Sciberras assumed the last podium place to the flag.