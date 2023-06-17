Davison not worried about latest Mustang fire

Will Davison has no concerns about strapping into a Ford Mustang tomorrow at Hidden Valley after Cameron Waters’ fire in Race 13 of the Repco Supercars Championship.

The front passenger side corner of the #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang went up in flames during the first 35-lap race of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown while Waters led on Lap 4.

There were initially fears that the blaze was a recurrence of the fires which occurred in one of the sister Tickford Mustangs and one from the Walkinshaw Andretti United team at Albert Park, which prompted a change to catch can venting and fireproof paint on wheel arches.

However, consistent with a statement from Supercars, Tickford Team Principal Tim Edwards has confirmed that a loose fuel fitting was the cause.

Speaking before that came to light, Davison alluded to the possibility that an issue other than that which occurred at Albert Park was at play.

“No, no concern,” said the Shell V-Power Racing Team driver after finishing third in his #17 Mustang.

“I think you guys will do your homework tonight and it could be a separate thing, but it’s not up to me [to say].

“I’ve heard already that I think everything’s pretty safe from the Ford side.”

Indeed, Speedcafe understands that vapour checks have been conducted on Ford engines since the Australian Grand Prix, which should provide further reassurance to drivers.

Tickford is going to attempt to fix Car #6 ahead of tomorrow’s 14th and 15th races of the season at Hidden Valley.