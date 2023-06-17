Brewczynski takes Race 3 victory in Aussie Racing Cars

Cody Brewczynski scored his first Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series victory of the year, after a last-lap restart to the flag in Race 3 at Hidden Valley Raceway.

The #18 Mustang driver made his way into the lead after starting from eighth place in the reverse grid race, holding off Josh Anderson and Joel Heinrich.

Cody McKay started on the reverse grid pole after his tenth place finish in Race 2, with Adam Uebergang alongside him on the front row passed by McKay into Turn 1.

The #87 of Leslie Corish again was caught up in a first lap tangle, this time with Andrew Lorgelly, being spun at the exit of Turn 2.

McKay lost his lead to both Andrew Dornan and Uebergang in the second lap, demoting the #82 Camaro driver to third.

Brewczynski and DiMauro then battled their way through the field into first and second by Lap 4, while reigning champion Anderson made a pass for third on Uebergang the same lap.

On Lap 5, Anderson took second place at Turn 5 from DiMauro while Heinrich had already moved into fourth place from 10th.

Denis Butler parked off on the side of the track at Turn 6 with a smoking car on the seventh lap of the race, which brought out the Safety Car to collect both Butler and debris on the track.

With the Safety Car coming in on Lap 9, the race went time certain, delivering a single lap dash to the chequered flag.

Brewczynski restarted the pack on the start/finish straight and held on to take the win by just under a second.

Anderson finishing in second while DiMauro pipped Race 1 and 2 winner Heinrich at the final corner to snatch the last podium place.

The final race, Race 4, of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will be tomorrow at 11:00 local/11:30 AEST.