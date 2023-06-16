Wave the green flag at the 2023 Bathurst 1000

One lucky fan will be given the opportunity to wave the green starter’s flag for the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 as part of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize.

The opportunity to step into the starter role and see the Supercars Championship field off for 161 laps around Mount Panorama is one of many amazing prizes on offer as part of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize.

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sport’s biggest stakeholders to create the Ultimate Motorsport Prize for the third year running in support of the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

The winner and their guest will be treated as VIPs at this October’s Bathurst 1000, with the prize including travel, accommodation and corporate hospitality.

In addition to waving the green flag, the Ultimate Motorsport Prize winner will have the opportunity to experience a lap around the 6.213km circuit in the Supercars Safety Car, enjoy a helicopter flight around Mount Panorama, meet and greet with Dick Johnson before a tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s garage, present the winner’s trophy for the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge, as well as go on VIP tours of the race podium, race control, and the National Motor Racing Museum.

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just $20 each and all proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.au

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mount Panorama in the Supercars Safety Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winner’s trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after-hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mount Panorama

Access to the starting grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand, as well as a Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand, and a Pirtek merchandise pack.

To enter the draw, visit www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.au