Smollen tops combined GT4/Production Cars

The Shane Smollen/Justin Ruggier Prestige Connex Porsche is on pole for Round 2 of the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The GT4 series sees competitors combined with the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars, which saw Andrew and George Miedecke fastest in their S550 Ford Mustang GT.

The categories will run together at the six rounds this year this weekend’s event featuring four one-hour races with a single compulsory pit stop and optional driver change.

Second fastest overall were Mark Griffith and Nash Morris in the former’s GT4 Mercedes-AMG GT just under a second slower than the pace-setting 1:36.9614s time from the Porsche Cayman drivers. In third was Renee Gracie (Ginetta G55) in her GT4 debut.

As the session came to its conclusion Tony Quinn and Daniel Gaunt (GT4 Porsche) edged out the Miedeckes’ Class A2 Ford Mustang Mach 1 for fourth outright. The latter’s main rival in Production Cars, Grant Sherrin (Class X BMW F82 M4) was 0.03s off the Mustang time of 1:40.1266s.

Sherrin the Production Car winner at Phillip Island’s first round missed the practice session earlier in the day as he needed stitches in a cut hand.

Then followed Steve Jukes and Jason Simes (GT4 BMW F82 M4), Karl Begg and Paul Morris (GT4 Mercedes), Iain Sherrin (Class X BMW M4), and Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick (Class A1 Mitsubishi EVO X) in tenth.

Behind them were Coleby Cowham/Lindsay Kearns (A2 Mustang), Hadrain Morrall/Tyler Mecklem (A1 Evolution X), Wade Scott (A1 Evolution), Michael Rowell (Mustang), Tony Levitt/Luke Webber (A2 Mercedes-AMG C63 ), Brian Callaghan/David Baker (A2 HSV VY GTS) and Tim and Jack Sipp (Class X M4).

Jake Camilleri (Mazda3 MPS) was the best of Class C while Class B1 was headed by Scott Turner/Rob rubis (BMW 135i) and Liam Moyse (Toyota 86) showed the way in Class D.