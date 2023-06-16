> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Darwin Triple Crown Thursday

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 16th June, 2023 - 8:39am

Images from the set-up day ahead of the Indigenous round of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, which takes place this weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin. The Top End’s annual Triple Crown will be contested between 25 uniquely-liveried Supercars, while Australian Superbikes and drag racing are also on the bill.

Images: InSyde Media

Supercars - Hidden Valley Darwin - 2023
