> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Darwin Triple Crown Thursday
Friday 16th June, 2023 - 8:39am
Images from the set-up day ahead of the Indigenous round of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, which takes place this weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin. The Top End’s annual Triple Crown will be contested between 25 uniquely-liveried Supercars, while Australian Superbikes and drag racing are also on the bill.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]