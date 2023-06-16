> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Darwin Triple Crown Friday
Friday 16th June, 2023 - 7:00pm
The opening day of the 2023 Darwin Triple Crown saw the first on track action, with Broc Feeney and Anton De Pasquale fastest in Supercars Practice 1 and 2 respectively, while Shane van Gisbergen suffered set-backs in both sessions.
The Triple Crown also incorporates Round 4 of the Australian Superbike Championship – where previous round winner Troy Herfoss is also running an Indigenous livery – as well as Top Fuel drag racing and supports including the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.
Images: InSyde Media
