PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Darwin Triple Crown Friday

The opening day of the 2023 Darwin Triple Crown saw the first on track action, with Broc Feeney and Anton De Pasquale fastest in Supercars Practice 1 and 2 respectively, while Shane van Gisbergen suffered set-backs in both sessions.

The Triple Crown also incorporates Round 4 of the Australian Superbike Championship – where previous round winner Troy Herfoss is also running an Indigenous livery – as well as Top Fuel drag racing and supports including the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

Images: InSyde Media