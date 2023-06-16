O’Keeffe, Flack top Carrera Cup Darwin practice

Dylan O’Keeffe and Adrian Flack were the quickest in practice for the second round of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia series at Hidden Valley.

Equity-One Pro class racer O’Keeffe set a best time of 1:06.8290s towards the end of session two where the top 20 cars were covered by less then a second.

Flack who heads the SP Tools Pro-Am class after one round at Albert Park, topped the Pro-Am runners ended up 14th outright behind the best Pros, and half a second ahead of his nearest class rival.

Several put new tyres on as the second session neared its conclusion where Dale Wood, who will make his 100th race start this weekend, jumped to second, a mere 0.008s behind O’Keeffe. Albert Park overall winner Jackson Walls was third with David Wall and Christian Pancione the next two after the latter suffered a punctured left rear tyre during the second outing.

Alex Davison ensued and was followed closely by Fabian Coulthard on his return to the category. Bayley Hall topped the later session for a time before he ended eighth overall. He headed Chris Pither and Callum Hedge who completed the top 10 which featured six different teams.

Second and third in Pro-Am were Sam Shahin and Dean Cook who set their times in Practice 2. Tim Miles and Matt Belford were the next two, the latter pitting in Practice 2 after a left front tyre delamination out of turn five, damaged the front guard and popped the headlight.

Earlier Pro Luke King went off and made light contact with the turn 10 tyre barrier but was able to resume after quick repairs.

On Saturday the field will qualify for the TAG Heuer Pole Award before the first of three races in the afternoon.