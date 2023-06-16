> News > Bikes > MotoGP

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Germany

Michelin

By Michelin

Friday 16th June, 2023 - 5:30pm

< Back

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 7 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship at Sachsenring, Germany on June 16 – 18.

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

Michelin-Race-Guide-MotoGP-Germany

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]