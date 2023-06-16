Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Germany

Subscribe to our newsletter
> News > Bikes > MotoGP
By
Michelin
Friday 16th June, 2023 - 5:30pm
Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 7 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship at Sachsenring, Germany on June 16 – 18.
CLICK HERE to download the full guide.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]