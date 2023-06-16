Bottas: Bathurst more likely than Le Mans

Valtteri Bottas has admitted he’s more likely to make an appearance in the Bathurst 1000 than the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber driver has hinted at a possible move into Supercars once his F1 career ends.

In March, he drove the 2016 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden VF Commodore at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and has stated he’s interested in a start in the Great Race.

Bottas’ latest comments regarding tackling Mount Panorama come after he was asked about a potential drive in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and whether it was something he’d thought could be done alongside his current F1 programme.

“With the commitments we have in Formula 1, it’s not only the races, it’s other things as well, so time-wise, it’s challenging,” he said of a start at La Sarthe.

“So I would probably say post-F1 could be something.”

When it was subsequently put to him that a Bathurst 1000 start was likely before a Le Mans drive, he added, “That’s very likely.”

At 33 years old, Bottas is one of Formula 1’s old guard alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, and Sergio Perez.

He debuted with Williams in 2013 and recorded 10 wins in a five-year stint with Mercedes.

Last year he switched to Alfa Romeo Sauber, where he is understood to have another year remaining on his contract.

The Finn is now a regular visitor to Australia courtesy of partner, Tiffany Cromwell, who hails from Adelaide.

It is that link, and his adoption of Australian culture, which has continued to spur rumours regarding a future racing Supercars.

However, for the moment, he remains focused on Formula 1, where he leads the operation that will, in 2026, become the Audi factory team.

It has recently appointed James Key as technical director, with Andreas Seidl having become CEO of the broader operation during the off-season.