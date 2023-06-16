Bloxsom edges La Delle in 86 Scholarship practice

Lachlan Bloxsom led the way at the end of two practice sessions in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series.

With two seconds at Round 1, the form was on the board for a second chance as the series returned to Sydney Motorsport Park, and Bloxsom (who also races in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia) was able to edge out Marcus La Delle in the second of two sessions.

La Delle won the three races at the previous Sydney event and was quicker in practice session one by 0.3s. However, he had to settle for second at the end of the day, as he missed the top spot by 0.016s.

Having regained the Australian Formula Ford Series lead less than a week ago, and a three-peat of race wins at the last round of the one-make series, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s junior recruit Matt Hillyer finished the day in third spot.

The top nine of the 30-strong entry were covered by half a second with Brock Stinson, son of former Sports Sedan and Prod Sports driver Mark, fourth after a 2022 season in Excels. He was just in front of Jack Westbury with Jordan Shalala next after he came off an impressive last race at PI where he gained 16 positions to finish fifth.

Rylan Gray who will be racing a GR Supra GT4 EVO at Nurburgring in August for winning the rookie class in the New Zealand Toyota 86 series earlier this year, was seventh. Max Geoghegan, the grandson of five-time touring car champion Ian, was eighth ahead of Ryan Tomsett and Ben Gomersall, son of Super 3 driver Jason.

Outside of the top 10 were Jordan Freestone, Cooper Barnes, Cody Burcher, Bradi Owen, Tom Davies, Mitchell McGarry, Ryan Hadden, Grove Junior Oscar Targett, Michael Sherwell and Holly Espray in 20th.