Bathurst second circuit funding withdrawn

Bathurst Regional Council has confirmed that Federal Government funding for the development of a second circuit at Mount Panorama has been withdrawn.

Two grants totalling $12.5 million have been withdrawn, after the criteria to have a facility funded and built by June 2026 could not be agreed upon.

Bathurst Reghional Council had intended to repurpose the grants into ‘growth and development’ of current facilities instead.

“Unfortunately, we were advised this didn’t align with the intent of the original grant funding,” Mayor Robert Taylor said in a statement,

“The project is on hold for now, but Council strongly supports development of the second circuit and will continue to work with both the Federal and State Governments and other stakeholders to make it happen.”

Plans to construct a new permanent circuit at Mount Panorama were annound in 2018, with a with UK firm Apex Circuit Design now working on a track design for a 200 hectare site west of McPhillamy Park.

The facility was expected to cost in the region of $52 million of which $25 million would be accrued from Federal and State government grants.

So far, grants of $5 million and $10 million from the New South Wales State Government have been received, with the initial funding used for the design and documentation preparation mandated for the second circuit’s development application.

A report on the matter will be presented to Council at the meeting on June 21.