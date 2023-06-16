Aleix Espargaro cleared for German GP despite double foot break

Aleix Espargaro will race in Germany despite a double fracture of his right foot – Image: MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro has been given the all-clear to compete in this weekend’s MotoGP round in Germany despite receiving confirmation he has a double fracture of his right foot.

Factory Aprilia rider Espargaro sustained the injuries in a bizarre accident ahead of last week’s race at Mugello as he fell whilst cycling the track and using his mobile phone.

X-rays at the circuit failed to detect the fractures, leading to Espargaro riding with intense pain in his heel that meant he was unable to use the rear brake. Despite that, he still managed to finish sixth.

It was only after undergoing an MRI scan in Andorra on Monday did Espargaro discover the extent of his problems.

“In Mugello, the X-ray showed that I had nothing (broken) but I had a lot, a lot of pain during the weekend,” he said. “It was probably one of the most painful races I have ever had in my career.