Aleix Espargaro cleared for German GP despite double foot break
By Ian Parkes
Friday 16th June, 2023 - 2:47am
Aleix Espargaro will race in Germany despite a double fracture of his right foot – Image: MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro has been given the all-clear to compete in this weekend’s MotoGP round in Germany despite receiving confirmation he has a double fracture of his right foot.
Factory Aprilia rider Espargaro sustained the injuries in a bizarre accident ahead of last week’s race at Mugello as he fell whilst cycling the track and using his mobile phone.
X-rays at the circuit failed to detect the fractures, leading to Espargaro riding with intense pain in his heel that meant he was unable to use the rear brake. Despite that, he still managed to finish sixth.
It was only after undergoing an MRI scan in Andorra on Monday did Espargaro discover the extent of his problems.
“In Mugello, the X-ray showed that I had nothing (broken) but I had a lot, a lot of pain during the weekend,” he said. “It was probably one of the most painful races I have ever had in my career.
“On Monday I did an MRI and I have two fractures. I have a big, big oedema (fluid build-up) and the ligaments (are damaged) also.
“The injury is super bad, a lot of pain, but I’ve done everything I could these last three days.
“They (doctors) recommended wearing this boot, not to walk, not to put the foot on the ground anymore.
“Hopefully I will have less pain than Mugello due to the layout of Sachsenring.
“If I was able to race in Mugello, here in Sachsenring it’s an easier track, and then hopefully I will be a little bit better for Assen (next weekend’s Dutch GP).”
Espargaro has also confirmed undergoing magneto therapy in a bid to aid the healing process, with the machines with him in Germany and the Netherlands.
The 33-year-old from Spain said: “I will not fly back home (after Germany) because all the time you spend in a car or on a plane is not good.
“So for the first time in my career, I will go with the motorhome from one track to the other, using the machines, trying to recover more because Assen is a very important track for me.”
Medical Info 📋
After his medical check at Sachsenring medical centre, #MotoGP rider #41 @AleixEspargaro is declared fit #GermanGP 🇩🇪
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 15, 2023
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]