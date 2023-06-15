What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the IndyCar Series at Road America.

The 2023 IndyCar continues after an outing on the Streets of Detroit, where Alex Palou used strategy and track position to his advantage to claim victory.

The Spaniard held off Australia’s Will Power as Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the podium.

The second victory of the season for Palou enabled him to extend his advantage at the top of the point standings over Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

Chip Ganassi Racing has proven to be the team to beat at Road America in recent years, with the Indianapolis-based outfit triumphing in four of the eight races held since 2016 at the Wisconsin circuit.

The CGR drivers are trailed in the points standings by Josef Newgarden, following his second victory of the season in the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

A fourth-place finish for six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon at Detroit saw him consolidate that position in the series standings, with the Kiwi leading Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.

Kiwi Scott McLaughlin and Australia’s Power hold down seventh and eighth in the standings, the pair split by just three points. It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the pair this season that sees them around 100 points adrift of the series lead.

The top 10 is rounded out by Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist.

In addition to IndyCar, World RX from Norway will also be broadcasted this weekend.

IndyCar at Road America

Sunday, June 18 00:55 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 00:55 AEST 03:55 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 03:55 AEST Monday, June 19 00:15 AEST Final Practice Live on Stan Sport from 00:15 AEST 03:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST

World RX at Norway