Vettel to drive Red Bull at Nürburgring

Sebastian Vettel will drive a Red Bull F1 car around the Nürburgring later this year.

The German will take to the famed circuit in September behind the wheel of his 2011 championship-winning RB7 – the chassis he dubbed at the time ‘Kinky Kylie’.

Vettel cantered to the title that year ahead of Jenson Button, winning 11 races.

The four-time world champion’s drive in the demonstration event will be on e-fuels, as will his appearance at Goodwood when he drives Nigel Mansell’s 1992 title-winning Williams FB14B – the same car he drove during the course of last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The 35-year-old’s appearance at the Nürburgring coincides with former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo’s own outing at the former home of the German Grand Prix.

On September 9, Ricciardo will drive an RB8 around the Nordschleife as part of a Red Bull demonstration event.

The Australian is working as third driver for Red Bull this season after stepping out of a race drive with McLaren at the end of 2022.

Vettel meanwhile called time on his F1 career at the same point, making his first appearance in an F1 paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

Rumours of a potential role within Formula 1 itself, spurred by a meeting with the sport’s supremo, Stefano Domenicali, circulated over that weekend.

However, they proved to be wide of the mark with F1 playing down the meeting as little more than a social gathering.

While yet to announce any plans for his future from a competitive sense, Vettel has become an investor in the German SailGP effort.