Radical switch for Mawson

Reigning S5000 Australian Drivers Champion and current points leader Joey Mawson will race a Radical at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

The two-time champion, who is currently pursuing a Supercars Superlicence, will team up with his Team BRM S5000 teammate Mark Rosser for the opening round of the Workhorse Radical Cup Australia which is part of the inaugural Shannons Trophy Series event.

They previously linked up at the Bathurst 12 Hour along with Nick Percat. This meeting the pair will contest in a pair of 50-minute races.

“I raced Radicals a few years ago and I’m really looking forward to getting back in one this weekend, thanks to Mark for the opportunity,” Mawson said.

“I’m very much excited to see what it’s like again, it’s completely opposite to drive to the S5000. Radicals have a lot of grip and not as much power, so the driving style is very different.

“It will be good partnering with Mark this weekend and a great chance for him to properly learn the track and continue his process of reaching the limit. It is about giving him more confidence at the limit that he can translate to the S5000 and continue to get to the front of the field in the Radical as well.

“The Radical is hooked up, but it moves around and if he can be confident with that, he will be confident in everything.”

Rosser and Mawson will be one of five that have elected to run two drivers. Each race’s compulsory pit stop window will allow for to drivers to changeover.

Also teamed up for the round will be Jordan Oon and Karting rookie Zara Horn for Arise Racing, Volante Rosso’s Peter Clare and Josh Hunt, as well as Greg Kenny and Melinda Price (Volante Rosso) and Terry Knowles and Barton Mawer (Aus Nets).

Sunday’s second race will be shown live via the Radical social media channels.