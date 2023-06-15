How to watch: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
Thursday 15th June, 2023 - 6:00pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
How to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Saturday, June 17
Practice 1, 03:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 15:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 18
Practice 3, 02:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 05:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 06:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 07:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, June 19
Pre-race, 02:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 03:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 06:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Channel 10 carries free-to-air coverage of this weekend’s event.
What to watch for
Following the Spanish Grand Prix, we saw a redefining of the midfield pack to an extent as some teams introduced new components or were found wanting on a more traditional circuit.
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a curious hybrid venue; a permanent facility more akin to a street circuit. It has high-speed straights mixed with chicanes, walls hemming in the racing surface, and medium to low-speed corners.
There are no long, loaded corners as there are in Spain, with tyre wear instead coming through longitudinal forces under braking and acceleration.
In Spain, degradation was a key point for McLaren and Ferrari, with the former having an up-and-down weekend as the conditions shifted.
Cooler, and potentially wet weather in Montreal bodes week for the pair of them, and perhaps Haas too which has typically struggled, burning up tyres when running in traffic.
It will be fascinating to see how Aston Martin bounces back too after a reality check in Barcelona; a circuit that didn’t play to the strengths of what has typically been the second-best car all season.
There, Mercedes emerged as the next best candidate behind Red Bull, a promising sign as it embarks in a new development direction with the W14.
The question for now is whether that performance was track or weather dependant, and a result of the fate of others versus the progress of the team itself.
Alpine too cannot be discounted; there has been good progress made there in recent races with both cars in the points at the last three grand prix – a feat only it and Mercedes has managed.
Tyre compounds
Weather forecast
A wet weekend is expected in Montreal with rain forecast for all three days of track action, and the pre-event media day on Thursday.
The worst of it is set to hit Montreal, and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, on Friday local time with thunderstorms likely to lash the venue from the early afternoon – just as F1 is set to head out on track.
That is forecast to remain through until Saturday morning, when the chance of rain drops to around 60 percent through the day.
Conditions are thought to be easing again on Sunday, with the chance of rain diminishing in the hours prior to the race start at 14:00 local time.
Circuit changes
Little has changed at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as far as the racing surface itself goes.
However, there have been tweaks to the pit wall, which has been extended by 106 metres.
Elsewhere, walls have been realigned at Turn 1 and Turn Turn 7 while the run-off at Turn 3 has been enlarged.
The final change is a reduction in the width of pit entry, down to 4.5 metres.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|170
|2
|Sergio Perez
|117
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|99
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|87
|5
|George Russell
|65
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|58
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|42
|8
|Lance Stroll
|35
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|25
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|15
|11
|Lando Norris
|12
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|5
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|4
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|4
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|18
|Alex Albon
|1
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|287
|2
|Mercedes
|152
|3
|Aston Martin
|134
|4
|Ferrari
|100
|5
|Alpine
|40
|6
|McLaren
|17
|7
|Haas
|8
|8
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|8
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2
|10
|Williams
|1
