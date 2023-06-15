Ferrari boss confident developments have improved SF-23

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur believes developments introduced for the Spanish Grand Prix improved the SF-23.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have battled a difficult car throughout the 2023 F1 season.

A primary issue has been managing the tyres, with degradation proving a significant weakness.

The complication is the issue has not been consistent.

In Miami, Leclerc and Sainz struggled at points, but on different compounds.

Last time out in Spain, Leclerc struggled on his first set of hard tyres before the car came alive on a second set later in the race.

That was despite Ferrari introducing developments to the engine cover and floor, as well as a circuit-specific rear wing.

Understanding and resolving the tyre degradation issue, and consistency, is the task ahead of Vasseur’s team, the Frenchman suggesting progress was made in Barcelona.

“We come to Canada knowing that there is still room for improvement in terms of race pace with the SF-23,” Vasseur confessed.

“However, the upgrades introduced at the last round in Spain meant that the car behaved more consistently in the race in Barcelona.”

While Spain accentuated tyre wear with its long loaded corners, tyre supplier Pirelli only rates this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix as average regarding the stress placed on the rubber.

The track surface is both low grip but also low in terms of abrasion, with significant evolution expected across the weekend.

Teams will look to maximise braking and traction, with little downforce needed given the low lateral load around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

A year ago, that suited Ferrari as Sainz fell agonisingly short of winning his maiden grand prix.

“Last year in Montreal, both our drivers raced really well, with Carlos finishing second after putting the winner under pressure all the way to the flag, while Charles fought his way through the field from the back row of the grid to claim a fifth-place finish,” Vasseur recounted.

“Ferrari has always enjoyed plenty of support in Canada and we hope to deliver a strong performance for our tifosi this weekend.”