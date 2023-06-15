Erebus reveals Indigenous livery for Darwin Supercars event

Erebus Motorsport has revealed the Indigenous livery for its Supercars championship-leading Camaros ahead of this weekend’s Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

As was the case for the single Coca-Cola car in last year’s field, the new look is the work of 22-year-old Gunditjmara and Tiwi Islander Kiewa Austin-Rioli, while the commercial branding has been switched to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The background of Austin-Rioli’s design pays tribute to her Tiwi Islander heritage while also representing the strength and unity of the team.

On the front and rear guards, the lines and patterns symbolise Erebus’s racing journey, with each team member uniquely represented by white semi-circles.

“My design represented the journey of the team, their uniqueness and all of the people involved,” said Austin-Rioli.

“Usually, the semi-circles are drawn uniformly, but I made them different sizes to represent all the different people in the team.

“I have also drawn upon my Tiwi Islander heritage to show the strength in the team through the background design.”

She added, “It’s been very enjoyable to partner with Coca-Cola and Erebus for this Indigenous round, and as a young Aboriginal artist and small business owner I am so grateful for the opportunity.

“The round allows us to celebrate our people, our amazing culture, and showcase our talent and heritage through artwork.”

The livery will feature on Brodie Kostecki’s and Will Brown’s Camaros this weekend and also in July at the NTI Townsville 500.

Erebus Managing Director Shannen Kiely remarked, “The creativity that Kiewa has infused into this design is exceptional.

“We’re proud of how she’s represented our team’s spirit and values, and we look forward to showcasing the livery this weekend and then again in Townsville.”

Kostecki us currently 87 points clear of Brown in an Erebus one-two atop the drivers’ championship table.

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley starts tomorrow at 10:45 local time/11:15 AEST.

GALLERY: Erebus Supercars Indigenous livery for Cars #9 and #99