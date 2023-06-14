OnlyFans backs Gracie GT4 debut

Renee Gracie will run with OnlyFans backing when she makes her GT4 debut at Round 2 of the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

Gracie will run a G55 Ginetta owned by Mark Griffith, with whom she made a return to racing in 2023 at the wheel of an Audi R8 GT3 in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, which is also OnlyFans backed.

“I’m super excited to have OnlyFans on the car for Sydney Motorsport Park,” Gracie told Speedcafe. “They have been extremely supportive of my return to racing, the reaction has been positive and fans love it, so I can’t wait to be on track in GT4 this weekend.”

Gracie will make what is at this stage a one-off appearance in this weekend’s Monochrome GT4 Australia Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, which will deliver her more valuable time behind the wheel.

Her return to racing after a six-year hiatus saw her run the Audi R8 GT3 at Phillip Island and Perth GT rounds, with her leading the Rookie Trophy after the opening two rounds.

This weekend’s GT4 event in which the Gold Coast-based 28-year-old will drive the Ginetta GT4 in will be part of the inaugural Motorsport Australia Trophy Series.

“I think after a successful few rounds in the GT3 Series, the feedback, the comments, the way everyone has reacted to obviously me back in motorsport has been positive,” said Gracie.

The Monochrome GT4 Australia and Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars competitors ran in a non-championship event at the 2023 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 6 Hour in March, with the opening round held at Phillip Island last month.

Shane Smollen won both GT4 races at Phillip Island in a Porsche Cayman to lead the standings ahead of this weekend’s round at Sydney Motorsport Park across June 16-18.

The weekend will be live streamed via Speedcafe, and will also include Mobil 1 Production Cars, MARC Cars Australia Championship and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship, among others.