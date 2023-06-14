Magnussen hoping to extend Haas stay to ‘see fruits of hard work’

Kevin Magnussen has expressed a wish to remain with Haas in the hope of seeing “the fruits of all the hard work” currently being put in at the F1 team at present.

Magnussen returned with the team at the start of the 2022 season after Haas axed Russian driver Nikita Mazepin as a result of his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Magnussen signed a multi-year agreement, effectively a two-plus-one contract, with the first two years guaranteed, and with an option for 2024.

Given the team’s progress under the new aerodynamic regulations, and with Haas in arguably its strongest position financially since entering F1 in 2016 given the cost cap and with a number of new sponsors on board, Magnussen naturally wants to continue next season and beyond.

Assessing his future, Magnussen said: “I’m in a good spot right now.

“I’m in a great team of great people and am often given the opportunity to race towards the front.

“I’ve had many opportunities with Haas, and I see a great future for the team.

“I very much hope I can be a part of that and live to see the fruits of all the hard work and progress that’s being made at the moment.”

Magnussen still living the dream

This weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix will be Magnussen’s 150th in F1.

The Dane started out in 2014 with McLaren, scoring a stunning second place on his debut in Australia, only to fail to scale such dizzy heights for the rest of the campaign.

Replaced by Fernando Alonso in 2015, Magnussen served as McLaren’s test and reserve driver that year before joining Renault in 2016.

It proved to be another tough year for the 30-year-old as he scored points in only two races, albeit seven of Renault’s total of eight across a wretched campaign for the French manufacturer on its full-time return to F1.

Magnussen then moved on to Haas where he partnered with Romain Grosjean for four seasons before both exited the team at the end of 2020.

After a year on the sidelines in 2021, during which time he won a race in Detroit in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Mazepin’s axing proved to be his salvation.

Last year, Magnussen savoured arguably his best day in F1 when he secured pole position for the São Paulo GP.

With his milestone looming, he said: “It’s great to have had such a long time in Formula 1. As a small kid, I was dreaming of racing in Formula 1 someday.

“To have reached this many races and have all those years in the sport, I feel very grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m excited I’m still around and still able to live my dream.”