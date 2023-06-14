Mir to miss German GP through injury

Joan Mir is out of this weekend’s latest MotoGP round in Germany due to a hand injury sustained at the weekend in Mugello.

It is the latest blow for Mir and his Repsol Honda team in what has so far been a disastrous season following his arrival from Suzuki at the start of the year after the latter manufacturer withdrew from the sport.

After an opening lap crash in the first sprint of the season in Portugal, Mir at least managed 11th in the GP itself.

But another first-lap crash in the subsequent race in Argentina forced him out of the grand prix before a trio of retirements due to accidents in the following three events in Texas, Spain, and France.

In Italy, Mir suffered another crash, this time in practice, which resulted in him being unable to compete in either the sprint or the race, and now forcing him out of this weekend’s round at the Sachsenring.

Comment from Repsol Honda read: “Upon returning home, Joan Mir underwent an MRI at the Centre d’Imatge Diagnostica de la Dra. Cuesta in Andorra.

“It revealed a significant contusion on his right hand with synovial fluid and inflammation, limiting the strength and mobility of his right hand.

“Taking into consideration the results of the MRI, Mir will not participate in the German GP.

“He will travel to Palma to visit his trusted traumatologist, Dr. Juan Garcias, to evaluate the best treatment and recovery plan for the injury to his right hand, in order to return as soon as possible.

“He will not be replaced for the German GP.”

It means of the four riders across the two Honda teams in MotoGP, only two will race in Germany – Marc Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami – as Mir is joined on the sidelines by fellow Spaniard Alex Rins, who fractured his leg in two places at Mugello.