DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin, Townsville

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has unveiled its Indigenous livery for the next two Supercars events, in Darwin and Townsville.

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown is Supercars’ official Indigenous Round while the NTI Townsville 500 coincides with NAIDOC Week.

Dick Johnson Racing’s new look is the creation of contemporary Zoe Raymond, in conjunction with Supply Aus Holdings (Aromas Coffee Roasters).

Raymond is a Perth-born, Queensland-raised, Yindjibarndi/Pinikura woman who lives and works on Turrbal/Jagera country in Brisbane.

Her work reflects the team’s commitment to inclusion and representation in motorsport and is inspired by the 2023 NAIDOC Week theme, ‘For Our Elders’.

The four main elements of the livery are:

Songlines representing the passing of knowledge and processes at Dick Johnson Racing, from Dick Johnson himself, but also all those who have mentored crew members throughout their motorsport journey

Meeting places depicting the many different race events the team has attended and also milestone moments in the history of DJR (more than 40 Years and 1000 races)

A central meeting place representing the DJR workshop as the centre point of gathering for our crew, their families, our fans, and our partners

The legacy of the team and the role its current crew has to continue to build this legacy

Raymond said, “This is such a rare and special opportunity, not many people can say they have their design on a V8 Supercar, so to be able to do this is so cool and unique.

“I’m really proud to see how it’s all come together. I love doing what I do because a big part of it for me is being able to inspire the next generation.

“It’s taken me many years to realise I can make something of my art and to be able to pass down inspiration, like this, to the next up-and-coming artist – I hope they see it and think, ‘Wow I can do this too.’

“Celebrating Indigenous culture in any capacity is really important; having an Indigenous Round in sport is a great way for us to share our knowledge and culture through a platform that all Australians love.

“Sometimes there are misconceptions about indigenous people and I hope that this helps to bring up conversation and action around reconciliation so that we can all work towards that together.”

DJR Chief Executive Officer David Noble added, “We’re extremely proud to release our 2023 Indigenous Livery.

“For us as a team, honouring and paying our respects to our First Nations people and their communities throughout Australia is very important.

“We are grateful to have worked with Zoe in commissioning this piece, allowing her to share our story through her art.

“The meaning behind this artwork symbolises many of the key elements of our team – the legacy that has gone before us, and of course, our current crew who work exceptionally hard at everything they do.

“I’d also like to make a special mention and thank our naming rights partner Shell V-Power and our whole partner group for their support in bringing this incredible livery to life.”

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley starts on Friday at 10:45 local time/11:15 AEST.