Albon to run Williams upgrade in Canada

Williams will introduce an upgrade package to the FW45 run by Alex Albon at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Just one of the upgrade packages will be available for the event in Montreal, a venue the team expects will play to the car’s strengths.

Williams has just a single point to its name this season, scored by Albon at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

“Heading into Canada, it’s always a bit of a tricky circuit, however with it having more medium downforce, it should suit us a bit more than the last couple of tracks,” said Albon.

“We have an upgrade coming for this weekend, so it should be interesting to see how it performs.

“Everyone at the factory has done a huge job to get this upgrade ready for the weekend, so hopefully we can have a good result.”

The Canadian upgrades come after Williams introduced circuit-specific parts for the Spanish GP, notably a new front wing and engine cover.

In Monaco, a new front suspension was fitted for both Albon and team-mate Logan Sargeant, in addition to event-specific changes for that weekend.

“We have several upgraded components available this week, which will run on Alex’s car only,” said Dave Robson, Williams’ head of vehicle performance.

“We expect to be more competitive, but we will take our time on Friday to understand if the new package is delivering as expected.

“Alongside the work to understand the upgrades, we will look at the usual tyre work on Friday as well as understanding how the track surface has weathered in the last 12 months.

“Overtaking is easier in Montreal than it was at the last two races, which may open up some additional strategy options during the grand prix, if the tyre degradation can be managed.”

The coming weekend will be Sargeant’s first visit to Montreal, a circuit Robson suggests is “more technical than is initially apparent.

“His preparation in the simulator will be key to getting him up to speed and from there he will quickly understand the nuances of the track, he added.

“Tyre and brake management whilst negotiating the walls and the kerbs is tricky, but there is some time on the straights to take a breath before the next sequence starts.”