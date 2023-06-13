WAU reveals Indigenous Round liveries

Walkinshaw Andretti United has revealed its two Indigenous Supercars liveries for this weekend’s Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Chaz Mostert’s #25 Mobil 1 Optus and Nick Percat’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing entries will sport separate Indigenous designs, but both are the work of Kamilaroi woman Rhonda Sampson.

Car #25’s artwork, ‘Connected Communities’, was commissioned by Optus to reflect their commitment to reconciliation and commitment to create a better, more connected future for all Australians.

It includes a representation of the four pillars of Optus’ Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP): Relationships, Respect, Opportunities and Governance are featured in support of and to guide Optus’ journey of reconciliation which aims to increase, inspire and empower ‘Connected Communities’.

Furthermore, the five Optus values of customer focus, challenger spirit, teamwork, integrity, and personal excellence are also in the artwork by five motifs – highlighting the importance of accountability, respect and reciprocity as Optus’ progresses its reconciliation journey.

Matt Williams, Managing Director of Marketing And Revenue at Optus, said, “We are really excited about bringing together our valued partner in Walkinshaw Andretti United and Kamilaroi artist, Rhonda Sampson, who designed our Reconciliation Action Plan artwork, titled ‘Connected Communities’.

“Celebrating the valued contribution of our Indigenous community is extremely important to us at Optus, and we recognise the importance of listening, learning and reflecting to build a lasting relationship with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. We can’t wait to see the livery on the track at Hidden Valley.”

On Car #2, the artwork ‘Under the Stars’ is a visual representation of a commitment to and an ongoing journey towards reconciliation by NTI.

It too includes the four pillars of an RAP, while the stars which are scattered throughout the piece represent the night sky and Southern Cross and signify people, customers and partners across Australia working together for a safer and more sustainable future.

Jason Kibsgaard, Head of Marketing at NTI, said, “We’re excited to celebrate First Nations people and culture over the weekend of racing in Darwin.

“It’s always a round that has a unique capacity to unite people from all across Australia.

“’Under the Stars’ holds a lot of meaning for all of NTI’s people across Australia, and I love how obviously the artwork has been used as the feature of the car.

“The WAU Team have done fantastic job of respecting the story and meaning of Rhonda’s artwork when incorporating it onto what we think is the best looking car on the track.”

WAU team members will this weekend wear special polo shirts with the designs which will also be on sale in merchandise alley and online, with proceeds going to the Clontarf Foundation which many of its sponsors are associated with.

Team Principal Bruce Stewart said, “It is fantastic to celebrate the contribution of our Indigenous community across our team this weekend.

“It is a special weekend on our calendar, and one we really look forward to.

“Our thanks go to Optus and NTI who have kindly helped with both our liveries through their artworks, which represent so much, but also a big thank you to our entire partnership group who have fully endorsed and supported the program from the beginning.

“We can’t wait to wear our special Indigenous Round polos with pride this weekend, of course with proceeds going to the Clontarf Foundation, who a number of our partners work closely with. Having their students at the track this weekend is an awesome thing to be a part of.”

Sampson said of her creations, “It’s great to see the artworks I created for both Optus and NTI on the Walkinshaw Andretti United cars for Indigenous Round, Mustangs are actually my favourite car.

“Both artworks were created separately for Optus and NTI and each with their own storyline. To have Walkinshaw Andretti United showcase them for such an important round on Larrakia country is amazing and I’m truly honoured.

“A special thank you to the KARI Foundation, NTI, Optus, Walkinshaw Andretti United and everyone that works behind the scenes. I can’t wait to see them in action this weekend and I will be cheering you on from Sydney.”

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley starts on Friday at 10:45 local time/11:15 ACST.

PHOTOS: WAU Supercars Indigenous liveries for Cars #2 and #25