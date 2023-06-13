> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Winterbottom Supercar Indigenous livery explained

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 13th June, 2023 - 12:45pm

Indigenous artist Chern’ee Sutton talks through the inspiration for the fan-inspired Indigenous livery for Mark Winterbottom’s Chevrolet Camaro Supercar.

