VIDEO: PremiAir Racing workshop tour

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 13th June, 2023 - 3:30pm

In this video, PremiAir Racing Team Principal Matt Cook gives a guided tour of the workshop of the Supercars Championship squad’s base at Arundel.

