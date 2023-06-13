Team 18 reveals Pye Camaro Indigenous colours

The livery for the Team 18 Scott Pye Camaro has been revealed ahead of this weekend’s Indigenous Supercars event at Darwin.

The Hino-backed #20 Chevrolet will sport a ‘Travelling on Country’ design by Leah Cummins, a Mayi artist from Queensland’s Cloncurry, giving Team 18’s pair of Camaros work by two individual artists for the Hidden Valley weekend.

‘Travelling on Country’ shown on Pye’s Hino Camaro uses grey lines to depict contemporary roads, contrasted with orange lines that represent ancient pathways.

The symbol for an individual person is accompanied by U-shapes to portray communities gathering together, imparting knowledge of the land through stories that pass on traditional ideals and customs.

Cummins’ inspiration for the artwork was both contemporary and traditional methods of travel, invoking celebration of the second year Darwin’s official role as the Indigenous Supercars round.

“I’ve never done anything like this and it’s awesome to see my artwork on such a large scale, especially something that’s going to be taken over to Darwin for the Supercars race,” Cummins said.

“I used to see the Supercars trucks come through Cloncurry all the time to get up to Darwin for the race, so the story around ‘travelling country’ came from the travelling that people do to get to these places and also telling a story of indigenous people and their meeting places.

Pye’s livery follows the ‘fan inspired’ design on the #18 DeWalt Camaro of team-mate Mark Winterbottom, revealed last Saturday.

“I love the way the category gets behind these concepts, and even for the retro rounds, I think that it’s exciting to see the twists people put on the designs that go into them,” said Pye.

“I think uniquely for the indigenous livery, there’s a real story behind every design that’s on the racetrack, so I look forward to getting there when we do our photo shoots early in the week and seeing what the other cars look like and what their designs are.

“It was really great to meet Leah and have her explain to me the thought process behind this design. It gives you a greater appreciation and a real pride in representing her story on the race track.”

Pye heads to the Darwin round 14th in the driver’s championship, with his biggest points haul of the year-to-date the opening round at Newcastle. While Darwin last season saw him taken out on Sunday morning, ruining his weekend, that came after a strong Saturday showing where he drove from ninth on the grid to sixth.

The Darwin Triple Crown takes place at Hidden Valley Raceway on June 16-18.