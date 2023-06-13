Speedway legend receives OAM

Speedway legend Bill Barrows has been honoured with the Order of Australia Medal for Services to Motorsport.

His involvement in the sport dates back to 1968, competing in Hot Rods and Super Modifieds (the precursor to Sprintcars), and would eventually claim four state Titles as part of a glittering career.

Barrows was not only a competitor. He was President of his home track, Borderline Speedway for the first time in 1973, and has held the position numerous times throughout the history of the venue.

He has also been a contributor to the venue over the years through several re-developments and has been the driving force behind the evolution of Borderline Speedway over the years.

On a national level, he was an instrumental part of the inception of World Series Sprintcars and was a key figure in the formation of Speedway Australia.

He was also a leading member of the Australasian Speedway Promoters Association and was president of the Sprintcar Control Council of Australia.

“I’m so pleased to accept the award,” Barrows said. “I had an inkling that something was happening because over the last few years we’d had enquiries from people, but I didn’t think much of it.

“When I was notified a few months ago to inform me I had been nominated and then a letter following to congratulate me, I was very pleased to accept it and I’m really looking forward to the ceremony in Adelaide in a few months.”

He continued, “It means a lot to me, because this has been a passion of mine and to see my efforts to be appreciated at this level is very fulfilling. I was never in the sport for accolades, but this is certainly a great honour.”

The OAM adds to a growing list of accolades for Barrows, including being a member of the Knoxville Sprintcar Hall of Fame as well as a Federal Bravery Medal after rescuing a driver from a fire in 1991.