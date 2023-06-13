New Hamilton Mercedes deal ‘days not weeks’ – Wolff

Toto Wolff has confirmed Lewis Hamilton could sign his new Mercedes contract in the build-up to this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton suggested in the wake of finishing runner-up in the recent Spanish GP that he was due to talk with Wolff the following day (on the Monday), adding that “hopefully we can get something done”.

Even Wolff remarked post-race he just needed to sit down with Hamilton over coffee and that finalising a new agreement would “take half an hour” given the numerous meetings previously conducted.

Whilst a week has since passed, Wolff has now given the clearest indication yet Hamilton’s latest contract saga is set to draw to a close, and that the 38-year-old will now likely race on into his 40s.

With Hamilton in New York on Tuesday (June 13), speaking on CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ programme with Sara Eisen, Wolff said: “We are still talking.

“We basically get this question every race weekend, and we have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money. (But) It is going to happen soon.”

Pressed on the subject, Wolff added: “I think we are talking more days than weeks.

“But if I commit to a date now, everybody is going to ask in Montréal over the weekend ‘What’s happened to the days?'”

Suggested to Wolff he and Hamilton ‘should get it done before then’, he replied: “We are trying hard.

“I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it.”

After a decade together at Mercedes, and given how Hamilton’s profile has soared over that period, Wolff appreciates the value of the seven-time F1 champion’s presence in the team, and why he should continue.

“From the team’s perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time,” remarked Wolff. “He has never raced for any other brand than Mercedes.

“Him and me joined the team together in 2013 – it has been 10 years – and from a professional relationship, we’ve gone to a friendship. It has been a wonderful time.

“Lewis is the most important personality in the sport

“He is so multi-faceted, not only with the racing, but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible.”