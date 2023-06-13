> Multimedia > Gallery
IMAGES: 100th Anniversary 24 Hours of Le Mans
Tuesday 13th June, 2023 - 7:32pm
Images from the 100th Anniversary – and 91st running – of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which saw Ferrari triumphant over Toyota in a battle that lasted through wet weather, the night and 50 years, with Ferrari’s last factory entry in 1973.
Read the race report here. All images: Paul Foster Photography
