Fabian Coulthard returns to Carrera Cup

2005 Carrera Cup Australia champion Fabian Coulthard will contest the remainder of the 2023 season, and possibly beyond, in the one-make Porsche competition.

Coulthard, who will co-drive with Nick Percat in Walkinshaw Andretti United’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI Mustang in this year’s Supercars enduros, has joined the Porsche Centre Melbourne (PCM) outfit.

Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport’s Cameron McConville said, “We are genuinely excited to have Fabian onboard.

“He is a true pro and it’s just what we need to get PCM back to the pointy end of the field.

“When a seat became available, he was a natural fit for our brand having a long-term involvement with Porsche Cars Australia with the drive experience and of course, a former Carrera Cup Champion.

“We also need to thank Walkinshaw Andretti United for allowing him to drive with us for the remainder of the year alongside his Supercar enduro commitments.”

Coulthard, who will be in action when Round 2 unfolds this weekend at Hidden Valley, joins Courtney Prince in the PCM team.

He remarked, “I’m excited to sign with Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport and return to the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

“I’ve got fond memories of competing in one-make Porsche racing and it was a great time in my career as I established myself in Australia – I’m still very close with the brand, drive their product regularly and can’t wait to race the 992 GT3 Cup Car starting in Darwin this weekend.

“I was flattered that Cam and the team at PCM got in touch and I’m excited to be joining them to help push their program forward.

“They’ve always presented quick cars and I’m looking forward to working with Courtney and the whole team for the remainder of this year.

“I’m fortunate that Walkinshaw Andretti United can see the value in me racing this year and allowed me to race in this series. It’s a great way for me to keep sharp and race fit for the enduros later in the year.

“You don’t realise how much you miss racing until you don’t get the opportunity to race, it’s exciting to be back.

“It’s going to be a challenge to jump in at the deep end in Darwin, in a highly competitive field, but I can’t wait to get suck in and get behind the wheel at Hidden Valley.”

The deal comes after Nick McBride and Marc Cini moved from PCM to Melbourne Performance Centre.

It is yet another change for the championship-winning squad, which has recently moved into a standalone facility in the Melbourne suburb of Collingwood.

Coulthard’s deal includes “options to continue into the 2024 championship”, according to Carrera Cup’s announcement, and comes after he contested the early rounds of last year’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

The New Zealander may not have raced in Carrera Cup in 17-and-a-half years, but has maintained an association with the Weissach marque as a regular member of the Porsche Sport Driving School coaching team in Queensland.

Carrera Cup supports the Betr Darwin Triple Crown on June 16-18.