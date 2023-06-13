F1 raises over $450,000 from Imola trophies auction

F1 has raised over AU$450,000 (£247,000) from its auction of unique pieces of memorabilia that were made available to fans following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

The event had to be called off following devastating floods that hit the region, leading to a number of deaths.

In support of the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection, F1 placed up for auction the four trophies that would have been collected by the top three drivers and the winning constructor. Pirelli also auctioned off its award that would have gone to the polesitter.

All five trophies were additionally signed by all 20 current F1 drivers and team principals.

The auctions were conducted via the F1 Authentics website, with the winner’s trophy raising AU$111,451 (£60,100). The runner-up trophy went for AU$69,222 (£37,325); the third-place trophy for AU$59,431 (£32,050).

Perhaps surprisingly, the most money raised was for the winning constructor trophy, bringing in AU$132,185 (£71,275). The Pirelli polesitter award went for AU$75,580 (£40,745).

A bottle of Ferrari Trento champagne that would have been opened on the podium, and was signed by all the drivers, completed the fundraising.

“We are pleased to have been able to support the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection and help raise an incredible sum, to be donated to this worthy cause,” said Barry Gough, CEO of F1 Authentics.

“These items were all ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ pieces, and to have raised £247,171 from them is absolutely fantastic.”

Prior to the auction, F1 and Ferrari both donated €1,000,000 apiece to the fund, whilst the helmet, race suit, boots, and gloves used by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during the Monaco GP raised a further €429,600 (AU$690,000).

The helmet alone set a new world record of €306,000 (AU$491,500).