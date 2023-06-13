BJR shows off ‘Journey’ livery for Supercars Indigenous Round

Brad Jones Racing has completed its Indigenous Supercars livery unveils with the release of the Darwin look for the SCT Logistics Camaro.

In keeping with the sponsorship of the Jack Smith #4 entry, the livery is an artwork by Goomeroi/Kamilaroi woman Elenore Binge known as ‘Journey’ which was commissioned by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) in 2021 as part of its Reconciliation Action Plan.

The roof of Car #4 depicts ‘Mother Earth’ with a map of Australia outlined by blue and brown dotted lines, while railway tracks also feature on the car.

It will hit the race track this Friday at the Betr Darwin Triple Crown, Supercars’ official Indigenous Round.

Smith said, “Being able to have such a meaningful design on the SCT Motorsport Camaro for the Indigenous Round is cool.

“The link from ARTC to SCT Logistics is great to have as well and I’m honoured to have a livery that means so much to so many different people.

“I can’t wait to get it in front of the fans at Hidden Valley, it will be a special moment to see the SCT Motorsports car on the grid for Indigenous round.”

SCT and ARTC work together closely, and the former is aligned with the latter’s commitment to reconciliation.

Binge remarked, “I’m extremely excited for my artwork to feature on the Supercar again for this year’s Indigenous Round.

“Thank you to SCT Motorsport for giving me the honour again. The design looks amazing and good luck this year.

“To showcase my Indigenous culture and the ARTC Journey artwork is another great achievement for me. It makes me very proud to involve my heritage in the Indigenous Round.”

The release of the #4 livery completes the set for BJR, following those for the Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Camaro, the Bryce Fullwood Middy’s Camaro, and the Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Camaro.

Practice at the Hidden Valley event starts on Friday at 10:45 local time/11:15 AEST.

PHOTOS: BJR Supercars Indigenous livery for Car #4