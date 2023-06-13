Rins to undergo second surgery, out of German & Dutch GPs
By Ian Parkes
Tuesday 13th June, 2023 - 8:12pm
Alex Rins will undergo a second operation on his right leg later this week after suffering a double break during the MotoGP sprint at Mugello in Italy at the weekend.
The LCR Honda rider crashed on lap four of the 11-lap event through the high-speed Arrabiata 1 corner, sustaining fractures to the tibia and fibula.
Rins required immediate surgery that evening, since when a team statement has confirmed he flew home to Spain on Monday to “continue his healing process after the injury he sustained last Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix”.
The statement added: “Having his tibia and fibula immobilised through an external fixator, Alex will undergo a second surgery later this week in Madrid to internally fix his bones and start recovering.
“The Spanish rider will miss the German and Dutch Grands Prix.”
Given the nature of Rins’ injury, the fact he is sidelined for the next two rounds at the Sachsenring this weekend and Assen on June 25 is obviously no surprise.
A six-week summer break then follows before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 6.
Given the apparent severity of the fractures, from the images Rins has posted on his social media channels, it appears unlikely at this stage he will be fit enough to take part in that event.
