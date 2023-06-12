VIDEO: Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 12th June, 2023 - 2:15pm
Every week Speedcafe.com provides an update of national and international motorsport in a video wrap.
In this week’s motorsport wrap we cover the Shannons SpeedSeries at Winton, the Tatts Finke Desert Race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP in Italy and NASCAR at Sonoma.
