VIDEO: Truck Assist Racing Indigenous livery explained
Monday 12th June, 2023 - 1:21pm
Matt Stone Racing's Commercial Director Al Bye talks through the inspiration for Truck Assist Racing's indigenous livery for the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.
