Toby Price wins ninth Finke Desert Race crown

Toby Price has won the Tatts Finke Desert Race for a ninth time, by taking his third victory in the Cars section of Australia’s blue riband offroad event.

As the four-wheel field continues to return to Alice Springs along the 226km track, Price and navigator Jason Duncan have been clocked at a time of 1:43:11.239s for Leg 2, making for a total race time of 3:21:46.628s in the #487 trophy truck.

At this stage, Greg Gartner is classified second outright and in the Extreme 2WD class, positions which are unlikely to change, while Travis Robinson is similarly third outright and first in Pro Buggy.

Price earned the right to lead the field down to Aputula (Finke) after setting the fastest time in the Prologue in Alice Springs on Saturday, by a margin of 2.257s over Beau Robinson (Extreme 2WD).

He put three-and-a-half minutes on the field once the first half of the race proper was done, laying down a time of 1:38:35.389s, with Travis Robinson his nearest rival at the overnight stop.

The margins were finer on the way back, with both Price and Gartner setting a hot pace.

In fact, the former fell just four tenths of a second short of the record event time which he set 364 days ago.

Gartner was only 56.232s slower on the return leg, for an aggregate time of 3:27:48.880s which saw him improve from fourth overnight to second at the conclusion of Finke 2023.

