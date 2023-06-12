> News > Offroad

Toby Price wins ninth Finke Desert Race crown

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 12th June, 2023 - 10:02am

Toby Price has won the Finke Desert Race for a ninth time

Toby Price has won the Tatts Finke Desert Race for a ninth time, by taking his third victory in the Cars section of Australia’s blue riband offroad event.

As the four-wheel field continues to return to Alice Springs along the 226km track, Price and navigator Jason Duncan have been clocked at a time of 1:43:11.239s for Leg 2, making for a total race time of 3:21:46.628s in the #487 trophy truck.

At this stage, Greg Gartner is classified second outright and in the Extreme 2WD class, positions which are unlikely to change, while Travis Robinson is similarly third outright and first in Pro Buggy.

Price earned the right to lead the field down to Aputula (Finke) after setting the fastest time in the Prologue in Alice Springs on Saturday, by a margin of 2.257s over Beau Robinson (Extreme 2WD).

He put three-and-a-half minutes on the field once the first half of the race proper was done, laying down a time of 1:38:35.389s, with Travis Robinson his nearest rival at the overnight stop.

The margins were finer on the way back, with both Price and Gartner setting a hot pace.

In fact, the former fell just four tenths of a second short of the record event time which he set 364 days ago.

Gartner was only 56.232s slower on the return leg, for an aggregate time of 3:27:48.880s which saw him improve from fourth overnight to second at the conclusion of Finke 2023.

More to follow

Results: 2023 Finke Desert Race Top 10

Pos Num Driver Class Day 1 time Day 2 time Time
1 487 Toby Price 04 – EXTREME 2WD 01:38:35.389 01:43:11.239 03:21:46.628
2 410 Greg Gartner 04 – EXTREME 2WD 01:43:41.409 01:44:07.471 03:27:48.880
3 13 Travis Robinson 00 – PRO BUGGY 01:42:19.723 01:51:54.891 03:34:14.614
4 120 Brent Martin 01 – PROLITE BUGGY 01:46:49.121 01:47:36.156 03:34:25.277
5 413 Beau Robinson 04 – EXTREME 2WD 01:50:17.661 01:44:35.873 03:34:53.534
6 33 Shannon Rentsch 00 – PRO BUGGY 01:43:24.479 01:52:33.094 03:35:57.573
7 21 Mark Burrows 00 – PRO BUGGY 01:48:31.840 01:48:00.663 03:36:32.503
8 897 Phil Lovett 08 – EXTREME 4WD 01:50:41.040 01:50:24.388 03:41:05.428
9 455 Michael Dolan 04 – EXTREME 2WD 01:52:04.861 01:50:38.819 03:42:43.680
10 31 Kent Battle 00 – PRO BUGGY 01:51:56.987 01:51:48.659 03:43:45.646

