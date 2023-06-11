Tickford reveals #55 Mustang Indigenous livery

Tickford Racing has completed the reveals of its four Indigenous Supercars liveries ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown with that of the #55 Thomas Randle Ford Mustang.

Following the releases of Car #5, Car #6, and Car #56, the Castrol-backed #55 entry has been unveiled with a design inspired by Randle’s former battle with cancer and his ongoing work in that area.

It represents his commitment to raising awareness for better access to cancer treatments and support systems, featuring motifs of ‘journeys’ and the circle of life.

The Jedess Hudson creation captures the essence of Randle’s journey, the support of his family and friends, and his current efforts for cancer sufferers.

As a member of the Victorian Youth Cancer Action Board, the 27-year-old actively works towards enhancing health promotion and improving services and support for young cancer patients and their families, and is an ambassador for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Australia’s only hospital dedicated to cancer treatment.

“This livery represents not only my own story but also the stories of countless others who have faced challenges and fought their way back to what they love doing,” said Randle.

“I hope this livery inspires others to persevere and pursue their dreams, regardless of the obstacles they face.”

Hudson explained, “Symbolic elements of resilience, healing, and community support are woven into the design, representing the shared journey of those affected by cancer.

“The livery serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of promoting health, well-being, and unity within our society.”

Every day, around five Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are diagnosed with cancer.

Randle added, “Indigenous Australians have a slightly higher rate of cancer diagnosis and are approximately 40 percent more likely to die from cancer than non-Indigenous Australians.

“Early detection is one of the factors that we know can be life-saving and, for Indigenous Australians, this is critical.

“We want to take the opportunity to not only celebrate our Indigenous Culture when we head to Darwin but to also highlight that more can be done to ensure better health outcomes for our First Nations Peoples.

“Together we can bridge the gap, fostering a society where knowledge, access, and support unite to conquer the challenges of access to health services for all Australians.”

The Darwin Triple Crown starts at Hidden Valley this Friday.