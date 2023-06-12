PremiAir pulls covers off Indigenous livery

Nulon Racing has released its Indigenous livery for its two Chevrolet Camaro Supercars ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

William Hewitt, who was born in the Larrakia Country in which modern day Darwin is located and is part of the Wadjigan/Yawuru/Karajarri/Bard clan, has designed the new look for both the Tim Slade and Jams Golding cars.

Hewitt (who also goes by skin names Chulichi, Great Warrior, and Hunter) took inspiration from the elements of nature and the essence of Indigenous traditions to capture the spirit and energy of the land.

The look features red tones representing the burning sun, flowing lines symbolising the energy reflecting upon the dusty earth, white accents depicting the heat waves, and clouds pushed about by the region’s distinctive humidity.

The black vibrations are a nod to the deep cultural roots of Australia’s Indigenous peoples and serve as an acknowledgment of the Supercars’ official Indigenous Round at Hidden Valley, this weekend.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to merge my artistic expression with the world of motorsports,” said Hewitt, who is renowned for his work with traditional authentic Aboriginal artefacts.

“This collaboration showcases the beauty and resilience of Indigenous culture while adding a vibrant touch to the Nulon Racing Supercars.

“I hope this design sparks conversations and inspires people to learn more about our rich heritage.”

PremiAir Racing Team Principal, Matt Cook, added, “Partnering with William Hewitt has been an incredible journey.

“His artwork is a testament to the enduring connection between art, culture, and sport.

“The livery design not only adds a striking visual appeal to our race car but also serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the significance of Indigenous culture in our community.”

PremiAir’s drag racing squad will also be in action at Hidden Valley, with team owner Peter Xiberras second in the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championships ahead of the final round of the season, Nitro Up North.

Practice for the Repco Supercars Championship field starts on Friday at 10:45 local time/11:15 AEST.