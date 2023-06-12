Truck Assist Racing unveils Indigenous Supercars livery

Truck Assist Racing has unveiled the Indigenous livery for its Camaro Supercars ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

The two Matt Stone Racing entries will sport the livery created by Sydney artist and Kamilaroi woman, Rhonda Sampson, at both Hidden Valley this weekend and next month’s the NTI Townsville 500.

Sampson’s artwork, ‘Under the Stars’, represents Truck Assist parent NTI’s values and work with Australian industries, as well as a commitment to reconciliation.

The imagery on the rooves of Cars #34 and #35 signifies NTI and Truck Assist team members, who are committed to making a real difference in the community and strengthening relationships with First Nations peoples across Australia.

The stars around the car represent the night sky and Southern Cross, signifying NTI and Truck Assist Racing’s people, customers, and partners across Australia working together for a safer and more sustainable future.

Running from the bonnet over the roof to the rear of the car is the journey of shared history incorporating Past, Present, and Future.

MSR Team Owner, Matt Stone said: “I think we have great looking cars this year and this Darwin round Indigenous livery really adds to that.

“The colours and the meaning of the artwork is really cool – I think the team have done a great job integrating the artwork with our normal livery.

“I’d say this is our best Indigenous livery yet, so we’re going to keep it for Townsville as well because Townsville is the NTI 500 round and, of course, this artwork that Rhonda did was done to represent NTI.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it on track this weekend in Darwin.”

NTI’s Head of Marketing, Jason Kibsgaard, added, “The Truck Assist Racing team have done an incredible job integrating the artwork of Rhonda Sampson that represents NTI’s people and brands – including Truck Assist.

“I love how the artwork has been applied across the whole car; there’s a lot of meaning behind it and the team have done a great job by respecting that meaning and ensuring it really does tell a story.”

Cameron Hill’s #35 Camaro will also sport the branding of Gear Select on its front guards this coming weekend.

Gear Select is a majority Indigenous-owned business which specialises in equipment finance and hire solutions, and aims to help the community gain access and knowledge in the areas of budgeting and finance.

Indigenous liveries have now been unveiled for exactly half of the 26-car Repco Supercars Championship field which will front at Hidden Valley this weekend.

Practice 1 starts on Friday at 10:45 local time/11:15 AEST.

GALLERY: MSR Supercars Indigenous livery for Cars #34, #35