Jeremy Clarkson gets the beers in after honouring Ocon bet

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson has proven as good as his word by honouring a bet he made during the recent Monaco Grand Prix.

Clarkson, star of Top Gear and The Grand Tour, vowed to buy everyone at Alpine a beer if Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at the Principality.

During the race, Clarkson wrote via his Twitter account: “Come on @AlpineF1Team I’ll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here.”

The tweet had 2.4 million views, over 15,ooo likes, and was retweeted 394 times by fans.

Ocon started the race fourth, and despite the drama from around lap 50 when rain began to fall, the Frenchman finished third for Alpine’s first podium since the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix.

On Monday (June 12), Clarkson arrived via tractor at Alpine’s factory in Enstone to hand deliver the beers he promised, and to chat with Ocon.