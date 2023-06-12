Ferrari to ‘keep investing’ in F1 despite Le Mans win

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has insisted the Italian giant will continue to keep investing in F1 despite its success at Le Mans.

After 58 years, Ferrari returned to the overall top step of the podium at the Circuit de la Sarthe as Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi powered the 499P Hypercar to victory.

The triumph and celebrations were in stark contrast to the Scuderia’s ongoing malaise in F1 where it is now 18 grands prix and counting since the Scuderia won a race, and with the team currently languishing in fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Speaking on Eurosport after the Le Mans win, Vigna said: “It once again demonstrates that Ferrari is unique and that we make unparalleled cars. It is a unique car.

“The next goal? To continue winning.”

Vigna, however, recognises the situation is remarkably different in F1, but feels the team now being led by Fred Vasseur can take a page out of the book of its sportscar cousins.

“Was the bad start of the season in Formula 1 stressful for me?” Vigna said. “You know, I have more significant reasons for stress.

“For the team, this is a chance to improve and learn a lot. We must build a machine that will be better than the previous one, but this rule is true for everything we do.”

Regarding Ferrari’s commitment to F1, he added: “Sport is very important for us, racing is in the DNA of our company.

“So Formula 1, World Endurance Championship, we will keep investing there because we see a lot of technologies that can go from the track to the road.”

Chairman John Elkann described the Le Mans success as “an unforgettable day”.

“After 50 years we have returned to compete in the highest category of endurance racing that has a place at the very heart of our story and that of all motorsport,” he added.

“We’re proud to have again taken Italy to the top step of the podium at Le Mans, celebrating in the best possible style the centenary of the most important race of its kind in the world.”

Like Vigna, Elkann feels there are lessons to be learned for all concerned throughout the company.

“This victory that Antonello Coletta, Amato Ferrari, and the entire team, from our mechanics to our drivers, have achieved in such challenging conditions – because of the 24-hour duration, the unpredictable weather, and the impressive strength of our competitors – serves as an example for us all,” remarked Elkann.

“The emotions they have given to our Tifosi on a great day that brings together past, present and future, is also a reminder of the importance of finding the courage and the humility to always improve.”