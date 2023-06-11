WAU junior Hillyer sweeps Formula Ford at Winton

Victory in the third race capped off the perfect weekend for Matt Hillyer in Round 4 of the Australian Formula Ford Series.

The Sonic Racing Mygale driver qualified fastest, led throughout the first two races, and did the same in the final outing at Winton Motor Raceway.

He also regained the series lead over Colin Hill Engineering’s Zak Lobko.

“Definitely a bounce back from Tassie,” said Hillyer, who is a Walkinshaw Andretti United mechanic and is fielded by that organisation in Toyota 86 competition.

“We left there knowing we could still do it, just didn’t come to plan there.

“To come here with me and my team-mates straight on the pace was good to see.

“All race wins – can’t do better than that. Still things to work on but happy with the result.”

The previous points leader finished second in the race and second overall, with Synergy Motorsport’s Eddie Beswick third and third respectively in the race and round.

They were 4.5s adrift of Hillyer and just in front of Sonic’s Jake Santalucia, who came up the order from eighth on the first lap.

“I struggled in qualifying which put me back and I had to move my way up through the races,” said Lobko.

“Second for the round, happy with that and minimised the points damage to Hillyer.

“We are just 15 points behind. That is just one race, and we have three rounds to go.”

Series debutant Leo Scott came in fifth ahead of Altatek Racing’s Kobi Williams, who was second early before he went off at Turn 1, two laps from the end.

Conor Somers was next from Daniel Frougas and Xavier Kokai, who went off at the sweeper early in the race. His Borland Racing team-mate Harrison Sellars was 10th, just in front of Jack Bussey, another in his first outing in the series.

Cody Maynes-Rutty’s problems continued after electrical dramas. He was fifth in the early running before sidelined by a broken CV.