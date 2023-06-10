VIDEO: The making of the Supercheap Auto Indigenous livery
Sunday 11th June, 2023 - 6:40am
Racing Together students brainstorm the Indigenous livery which has now been revealed on the Supercheap Auto Triple Eight wildcard ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]