VIDEO: Inside the Ford Ranger Raptor taking on Finke
Sunday 11th June, 2023 - 7:00am
Speedcafe Editor-in-Chief Damion Smy takes an in-depth look at the Ranger Raptor which is taking on the Finke Desert Race with its Ford Programme Manager, Justin Capicchiano.
We show you what’s different under the skin, and what’s the same, compared to the Ranger which might be your daily drive.
The Ford Performance/Walkinshaw Performance Ranger Raptor is entered in the Production 4WD class at Finke, setting a hot pace in the Prologue in Alice Springs.
The outbound leg down to Aputula (Finke) starts today at 07:30 local time/08:00 AEST.
