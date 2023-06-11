> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Inside the Ford Ranger Raptor taking on Finke

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 11th June, 2023 - 7:00am

< Back
The Ford Ranger Raptor in action at the Finke Desert Race

The Ford Ranger Raptor in action at the Finke Desert Race

Speedcafe Editor-in-Chief Damion Smy takes an in-depth look at the Ranger Raptor which is taking on the Finke Desert Race with its Ford Programme Manager, Justin Capicchiano.

We show you what’s different under the skin, and what’s the same, compared to the Ranger which might be your daily drive.

The Ford Performance/Walkinshaw Performance Ranger Raptor is entered in the Production 4WD class at Finke, setting a hot pace in the Prologue in Alice Springs.

The outbound leg down to Aputula (Finke) starts today at 07:30 local time/08:00 AEST.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]