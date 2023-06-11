Two more V8TC wins for Bargwanna at Winton

Two more race wins have given Jude Bargwanna in the Anderson Motorsport Ford Falcon FG the Round 2 victory in the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series at Winton Motor Raceway.

He had to work for his first one after a poor start, but led all the way in the second, longer race.

“I thought I left stuff back at Phillip Island,” said the rookie, who also won Race 1 on the afternoon prior.

“Made myself really work for it. There is still heaps to learn.”

Second in the race and overall went to Jamie Tilley also in a Falcon FG with a third and a second in the races while Jim Pollicina also had a second and a third for third overall in his ex-Triple Eight Holden Commodore VE.

Pollicina made another of his blistering trademark starts to Race 2 and gazumped the front row sitting Falcons of Bargwanna and Tilley to Turn 1. Bargwanna was poorly away and slumped to fourth.

Behind Pollicina at the end of the first lap was Tilley while Bargwanna passed Tony Auddino (Falcon BF) at Turn 7. Once he was into third, Bargwanna pressured Tilley for a couple of laps before he made his move at Turn 9 when Tilley went marginally wide.

Next on the radar for Bargwanna was Pollicina, who conceded the lead at Turn 3 shortly after. While the lead was gone, he refused to let second go and held off Tilley all the way to the finish.

Behind them, Tony Evangelou (BF) passed and pulled clear of Auddino and Jason Foley was sixth in his BF.

Bargwanna made a better start in the last, went straight to the lead, and won by 14.6s.

Pollicina jumped to second briefly, until he was caught behind the leader at Turn 1 and Tilley went around the outside of him.

With second, Tilley gradually pulled away to be four seconds ahead in the end. Auddino had fourth until passed by Evangelou on Lap 7. Auddino would finish fifth, despite an indiscretion at Turn 11, and was still clear of Foley.